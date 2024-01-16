Davey's Delicious Bagels - Nashville Nashville
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Steak, Griddle Egg & Cheese
Steamed Plain Bagel, Griddled Egg, 3 oz. Wood Farms Steak & American Cheese$14.00
- 1/3 lb. Sausage, Griddle Egg & Cheese
Steamed Plain Bagel, Griddled Egg, 1/4# WF Sausage Patty & American Cheese$12.00
- Thicc cut beef bacon, Griddle Egg & Cheese
Steamed Plain Bagel, Griddled Egg, 4 oz. of thicc cut Wood Farms Beef Bacon & American Cheese$12.00
- the 615
Steamed Everything Bagel, 3 thick slices of Turkey Bacon, Griddle Egg, American Cheese & Avocado$10.50
- Smashville Special
Steamed Asiago Bagel, Turkey Bacon, 1/8 lb. Pork Sausage, Griddle Egg, American Cheese & Davey's Delicious Sauce$12.60
- Music Row Melt
Black Forest Ham, Griddled Egg, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapeños & Davey's Delicious Sauce$12.00
- The Big Delicious
Steamed Plain Bagel, 3 slices of thicc cut Turkey Bacon, Pork Sausage Patty, 3 oz. of Black Forest Ham, Griddled Egg, American Cheese & Davey's Delicious Sauce$14.00
- Beef Bacon Bandit
Steamed Asiago Bagel, 3 oz. Wood Farms Beef Bacon, Griddled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Avocado$14.00
- Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Steamed Plain Bagel, 1/4# thicc cute Turkey Bacon, Griddled Egg & American Cheese$10.80
- Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese
Steamed Plain Bagel, 1/4# Black Forest Ham, Griddle Egg & American Cheese$10.50
- Sunrise Special
Steamed Everything Bagel, Griddled Egg, American Cheese & Davey's Delicious Sauce$7.20
- Sausage Celebration
Steamed Plain Bagel, Griddled Egg, 1/4# Wood Farms Breakfast Sausage Patty, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese and Banana Peppers$12.00